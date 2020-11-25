Indiana COVID-19 Map Shows Fewer Counties In Red, Statewide Hospitalizations Continue To Climb

Today, the Indiana State Department of Health updated the color coding on its map tracking COVID-19 cases in all 92 Hoosier counties. Based on information released at noon, 17 counties are now in the most serious "red" designation, which is four fewer than last week.

In the WVPE listening area, both Elkhart and LaGrange counties remain in the red. Elkhart County moved to the red designation on Nov. 18, and LaGrange County entered the red on Nov. 11.

In Healthcare District 2, which covers most Hoosier counties in the WVPE listening area, almost 60 percent of ICU beds are occupied by COVID-19 patients. Just over 17 percent of the district’s ICU beds remain available. As of Nov. 24, 359 people were hospitalized for COVID-19 in District 2.

Statewide, Indiana reported a record 3,363 COVID-19 hospitalizations on Nov. 24. The state also reported 6,059 new daily cases and 63 new deaths, bringing Indiana’s total death toll to 5,169.