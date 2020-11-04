Indiana COVID-19 Update: More Of WVPE Listening Area In Orange, New State High In Daily Cases

By Diane Daniels 48 minutes ago

Credit ISDH

Indiana's updated COVID-19 dashboard shows every county in the WVPE listening area but one now in orange which means medium to high community spread of the virus is going on. Marshall County is the only county in our area that is still in the yellow category.

The new data released today reflects data from yesterday, Election Day 2020. On that day the state reported a new record high in cases - 3,756 cases and 25 new deaths.   Hospitalizations statewide are at an all-time high, with 1,897 patients being treated. 

As of yesterday, Election Day, 263 patients were hospitalized in facilities in the WVPE listening area in Indiana which is another all-time high since the start of the pandemic. 

Tags: 
Covid-19
Indiana
Elkhart County
hospitalizations
cases
deaths

