Indiana Cracks Down On Clinics Violating COVID-19 Vaccine Eligibility Guidelines

By Brandon Smith 58 minutes ago

State Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box said the state regularly communicates with vaccine providers. She said it clarifies the guidelines and cautions sites from violating them before taking punitive action.
Credit (Justin Hicks/IPB News)

Indiana officials announced Wednesday they’re cracking down on clinics that are vaccinating Hoosiers for COVID-19 who are not eligible under the state’s guidelines.

Teachers recently complained on social media that they’d been taken off vaccine wait lists around Indiana after state officials ordered vaccination sites to do so.

State Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box said the state regularly communicates with vaccine providers. She said it clarifies the guidelines and cautions sites from violating them before taking punitive action.

“There [has] been a rare instance, I would say, where individuals have really gone way outside the guidelines," Box said. "And that is a situation where we basically said they would no longer receive first doses from us, but they would receive the second doses to finish up anybody they had vaccinated.”

READ MORE: How Will Indiana Distribute COVID-19 Vaccines? Here's What You Need To Know

Join the conversation and sign up for the Indiana Two-Way. Text "Indiana" to 73224. Your comments and questions in response to our weekly text help us find the answers you need on COVID-19 and other statewide issues.

Box said few, if any, people had to reschedule their appointments elsewhere when clinics were cut off by the state.

“Because what we wanted them to do is to finish out the appointments that they already had scheduled, so that Hoosiers would not be disappointed,” Box said.

Box said the state will work with those vaccination sites to get them up and running again in the future.

Contact reporter Brandon at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.

Tags: 
Covid-19
vaccination clinics
wait lists
violations
Local
Indiana

Related Content

Holcomb Extends COVID-19 Emergency Through March As Numbers Improve

By Brandon Smith 1 hour ago

Hoosiers will live under a COVID-19 public emergency in Indiana for at least another month. That’s after Gov. Eric Holcomb announced Wednesday he will renew the emergency another 30 days, through March.

Indiana Teachers Used Waitlists To Get The COVID-19 Vaccine. Officials Shut Them Down

By Jeanie Lindsay 2 hours ago
(Jeanie Lindsay/IPB News)

One of the only options for Indiana educators who otherwise aren't eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine has been shut down as the state enforces previously unknown rules on standby list eligibility. 

Blue Is Spreading On Indiana's Latest COVID-19 Map Showing Continued Improvement

By Diane Daniels 6 hours ago
Indiana Dept. of Health

The latest county-by-county map indicating the severity of COVID-19 in Indiana shows continuing imnprovement. The map released today by the Indiana Dept. of Health shows a significant increase in counties in blue. Blue is the color designation that indicates the least amount of community transmission of the virus. Only three Indiana counties are in orange and none are in red. Many counties are also in the yellow status. 

In the WVPE listening area Marshall, Fulton, Kosciusko, Elkhart and LaGrange counties are all in blue. All other counties in our area are in yellow. 

WATCH VIDEO: South Bend & St. Joseph Co. Efforts To Vaccinate Homebound Highlighted

By Diane Daniels 2 hours ago
https://www.facebook.com/IndianaDHS/videos/3712776228817811/?utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdelivery

The Indiana Dept. of Homeland Security shared a video during the state's weekly COVID-19 briefing that highlighted a program to vaccinate homebound Hoosiers. The video focused exclusively on efforts in St. Joseph County and South Bend. 

Watch the video here

Elkhart Mayor Rod Roberson Receives First Dose Of COVID-19 Vaccine

By 3 hours ago
Courtesy Heidi Prescott, Beacon Health

When the Indiana Department of Health opened vaccine eligibility to individuals age 60 and up on Tuesday, Elkhart Mayor Rod Roberson said he signed up for his shot right away.

“I’m here, I am on it," he said. "I showed up day one, calling, ‘Can I get in?’”

 

Roberson said he wanted to get his shot publicly to help ease people’s fears about the vaccine. He said he understands vaccine hesitancy, especially in Black and Brown communities. But, he said protecting one other should be the community’s primary concern. 

 