Indiana Crosses 3 Million-Voter Mark For Record Turnout In 2020 General Election

More Hoosiers voted in the 2020 general election than in any election in state history, crossing the 3 million-voter mark for the first time.

Secretary of State Connie Lawson noted that presidential elections tend to drive higher turnout. But 65 percent of registered voters cast a ballot this fall, the best voter turnout since 1992.

More than 60 percent of people who voted in this year’s general election cast an absentee ballot, whether in-person or by mail. That’s by far the most ever, driven largely by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

2020 also marks the first time in decades that every Hoosier county reported voter turnout of at least 50 percent.

Contact reporter Brandon at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.