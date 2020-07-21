Indiana Democrats Call For Special Legislative Session

The Indiana Black Legislative Caucus wants the state to push forward measures that will improve prescription drug costs, children’s health and jail overcrowding.

Rep. Robin Shackleford (D-Indianapolis) – head of the black caucus – says rising health care costs are a pervasive problem throughout Indiana, and particularly in minority communities. To help address that, she wants to cap the amount insurance companies can charge for a 30-day supply of insulin at $100.

“One in four diabetics are sharing their insulin," Shackleford says. "They’re not taking their insulin.”