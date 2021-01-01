Indiana Dunes Nat'l Park Restoration Project Underway

By Associated Press 2 hours ago

(FILE)
Credit JUSTIN HICKS/WVPE

PORTER, Ind. (AP) — A spokesman for the Indiana Dunes National Park says crews have made considerable progress removing unwanted houses and structures a federal agency acquired in the 1990s for habitat restoration efforts. Park spokesman Bruce Rowe says a contractor has been working to remove 17 houses, a barn, an in-ground pool and six roads since September. Most of the houses are in a Gary subdivision and were acquired by the National Park Service in the 1990s. The former owners were given long-term leases, and with the leases expiring, the houses are being removed and the site restored to natural habitat.

Tags: 
Indiana Dunes National Park
restoration
habitat
Local

Related Content

EPA Eyes Cleanup Of Coal Ash Threatening Indiana Dunes

By Associated Press Jul 25, 2020
NATIONAL PARK SERVICE

 

Indiana Dunes National Park Faces Beach Erosion And Rising Water Levels

By Annacaroline Caruso Nov 13, 2019
https://www.nps.gov/indu/learn/nature/index.htm

Rising water levels of Lake Michigan and beach erosion could affect the future of the Indiana Dunes National Park. 

Large waves on the lake breached a dune near a pavilion in Portage that most visitors use to access the dunes.