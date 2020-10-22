Indiana & Elkhart County Set Another Record High For New Daily COVID-19 Cases

By Diane Daniels 40 minutes ago

Credit ISDH

The latest data reported by the Indiana State Dept. of Health indicates the state has hit another new daily high in cases of COVID-19. On Oct. 21st 2,880 new cases were reported. Since Oct. 15th the state has recorded three new record highs in daily cases in the span of just six days. 

Elkhart County has also logged another new record high in daily cases with 229 new cases being reported on Oct. 21. The county has a 22.2% 7-day positivity rate among unique individuals and an 11.2% 7-day positivity rate among all tests. 

Moments after the new data was released, Elkhart County's Health Officer issued another public plea for residents to exercise more caution against the virus, saying that area hospitals are already at capacity.

St. Joseph County saw its second highest daily number of COVID-19 cases on Oct. 21. 164 new cases were reported. That is second only to Aug. 20th when 176 cases were reported during the outbreak associated with Notre Dame. 

Tags: 
Covid-19
Indiana
record high
new cases
Local
Elkhart County
St. Joseph County

Related Content

St. Joseph County Health Officer Urges Community Members To Avoid Gatherings

By 2 hours ago
Jennifer Weingart / WVPE Public Radio

At the St. Joseph County Board of Health meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 21, County Health Officer Bob Einterz gave a COVID-19 status update. 

He said the current level of community spread in the county makes it extremely difficult to pinpoint outbreaks; however, there are a few places community members should know to avoid.

“The places that we all know where people congregate in close groups in indoors: schools, churches, homes, at parties, bars, et cetera,” Einterz said.

Elkhart Mayor Holds Town Hall With Elkhart County Health Officials As COVID-19 Surge Worsens

By 2 hours ago
Screenshot captured via Facebook

Elkhart Mayor Rod Roberson held a town hall meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 21, to review the county’s COVID-19 status with the County Health Officer and the Vice President of Medical Affairs at Elkhart General Hospital.

Holcomb Defensive About COVID-19 Response As Virus Spread Worsens

By 17 hours ago
(Lauren Chapman/IPB News)

Gov. Eric Holcomb insists there is no need to reimpose statewide COVID-19 restrictions.

Indiana Sending National Guard Into Nursing Homes Due To COVID-19

By Diane Daniels 21 hours ago
Vimeo

Much of the emphasis Indiana officials are focusing on now in the response to COVID-19 is on the state's nursing homes. The National Guard will be sent into nursing homes starting in November to help staff the facilities. The Guard will begin by going to nursing homes with COVID-19 outbreaks and ultimately be at all 435 of the state's facilities. 

Nursing homes account for more than half of Indiana’s COVID-19 deaths. COVID cases and deaths are surging at nursing homes as the state infection rate spikes.