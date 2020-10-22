Indiana & Elkhart County Set Another Record High For New Daily COVID-19 Cases

The latest data reported by the Indiana State Dept. of Health indicates the state has hit another new daily high in cases of COVID-19. On Oct. 21st 2,880 new cases were reported. Since Oct. 15th the state has recorded three new record highs in daily cases in the span of just six days.

Elkhart County has also logged another new record high in daily cases with 229 new cases being reported on Oct. 21. The county has a 22.2% 7-day positivity rate among unique individuals and an 11.2% 7-day positivity rate among all tests.

Moments after the new data was released, Elkhart County's Health Officer issued another public plea for residents to exercise more caution against the virus, saying that area hospitals are already at capacity.

St. Joseph County saw its second highest daily number of COVID-19 cases on Oct. 21. 164 new cases were reported. That is second only to Aug. 20th when 176 cases were reported during the outbreak associated with Notre Dame.