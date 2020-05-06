Indiana Expands Coronavirus Testing At 20 Sites Around State As Of Today

By Associated Press 41 minutes ago

Credit ISDH

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s expanded coronavirus testing program is set to start Wednesday at 20 sites around the state, although those tests still won’t be available to everybody. South Bend, LaPorte and Elkhart are among the 20 sites opening. The sites will be at Indiana National Guard Armory locations.

The new testing sites are opening under a nearly $18 million state contract with OptumServe Health Services, with 30 more sites expected to open next week. The program aims to test 100,000 people in the first month. That would nearly double the number of COVID-19 tests reported to the state heath department since early March. The new tests are still being largely limited to those who have COVID-19 symptoms or are in close contact with someone ill with the disease.

Tags: 
Covid-19
Coronavirus
Local
Testing
LaPorte
Elkhart
South Bend

