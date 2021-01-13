Indiana Expands Vaccine Registration To Hoosiers 70 And Older

Hoosiers 70 and older can now register for appointments to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. The Indiana Department of Health announced the expansion Wednesday.

If you or a loved one falls into that age group, you can register at OurShot.in.gov. If you’re in need of assistance, you can call 211 or one of Indiana’s Area Agencies on Aging.

For those registering online, at the top of the page, there is a muted red bar that reads "Click here to find a vaccination site and register."

That will redirect you to a map, which lists vaccination sites by county. Select the one closest to you (or your loved one). And then select "Click here to register." Select what group best describes you, and then register for your vaccine.

The state opened registration to Hoosiers 80 and older last Friday. The state said it plans to expand it to Hoosiers 60 and older in the near future.

