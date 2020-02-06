Indiana Farm Bureau President To Serve On National Farm Bureau Board

Listen to a broadcast version of this story.

Indiana farmers will have one of their own representing them on the American Farm Bureau leadership.

Indiana Farm Bureau President Randy Kron has recently been elected to serve on the American Farm Bureau Federation’s board of directors during the annual national convention.

The national organization brings agricultural producers from across the country together advocating for issues facing the ag community.

Kron says he hopes to bring the challenges of Hoosier farmers to the national table.

“Part of it’s to make sure the Midwest has a voice when we bring all of agriculture together,” says Kron. “You know the best thing about farm bureau is, we have to have to sit down and have a unified voice and that’s part of my role I think.”

Kron has served as Indiana Farm Bureau’s president since 2016 and owns and operates a farm in Vanderburgh County.

