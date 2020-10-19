Indiana GOP Congressional Candidate Denounced By His Party For Facebook Post

MUNSTER, Ind. (AP) — Republican officials have denounced a Facebook posting by one of the party’s Indiana congressional candidates about white supremacy. The posting on candidate Mark Leyva’s Facebook page has a photo of a white woman with the phrase: “Know the warning signs of white supremacy.” The post says those include full time-employment, literacy and no criminal record. Leyva is a longshot candidate in northwestern Indiana’s heavily Democratic 1st District against Democratic nominee Frank Mrvan. The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports Leyva declined to respond when asked whether the posting was appropriate for a congressional candidate. An Indiana Republican Party spokesman says the state GOP “condemns such disgusting and divisive materials.”