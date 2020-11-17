Indiana Gov. Holcomb Goes Into Quarantine

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb has gone into quarantine as of today. Several members of his security detail have tested positive for the coronavirus, prompting Holcomb's need to quarantine.

(You can read the release from Holcomb's office below.)

INDIANAPOLIS — Several members of Gov. Eric Holcomb’s security detail have tested positive for COVID-19.

As a result, Indiana State Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box has advised Governor Holcomb and First Lady Janet Holcomb to quarantine beginning today. Governor and First Lady Holcomb are considered close contacts and will be tested later this week.

The Indiana State Department of Health will perform the contact tracing for the Governor, First Lady and the security detail.

Dr. Box and Dr. Lindsay Weaver will lead Wednesday’s weekly COVID briefing and the Governor will join by phone.