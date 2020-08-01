Indiana Governor Urged To Expand Mail Voting During Pandemic

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Two former Indiana lieutenant governors called for Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb to expand mail-in voting Friday as the coronavirus continues. Without a broad mail-in voting option, former Indiana lieutenant governors John Mutz and Kathy Davis said Friday that fewer voting locations and long lines at polls will further suppress minority, disabled and low-income voters. Mutz, a Republican who severed under former Gov. Robert Orr, said Holcomb and other Republican election officials are caving under pressure from President Donald Trump to hold back on no-excuse mail-in voting options. Several Indiana nonprofits are also suing the state to challenge its election protocols.