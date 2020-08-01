Indiana Governor Urged To Expand Mail Voting During Pandemic

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan’s top election official is urging people with an absentee ballot to return it to their local clerk’s office or drop box instead of using the mail to ensure it’s counted in the Aug. 4 primary. Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson gave the guidance Tuesday, a week before the election. A ballot must be received by 8 p.m. on Election Night to be counted. Voters can only return their ballot to the drop box in their city or township. Nearly 2 million absentee ballots have been issued, 3.6 times the 546,000 that were issued in 2016.