Indiana Handgun Licenses Would Now Be Eliminated In 2022, Under Committee Change

Indiana’s license requirement to carry a handgun in public would now be eliminated in March 2022, instead of July 2021, under a bill passed by a House committee Monday.

The committee pushed back the bill’s timeline in a bid to placate law enforcement agencies.

Law enforcement leaders – including State Police Superintendent Doug Carter – told lawmakers last week that the license system was the only way for frontline police to quickly know whether a person is authorized to carry a handgun in public.

Bill author Rep. Ben Smaltz (R-Auburn) said pushing back the elimination of the license will give law enforcement more time to develop a new system that tells police who shouldn’t be carrying a handgun.

“For them to make their officers aware and for them to work through some logistics to make it a good change in the law,” Smaltz said.

But Rep. Terri Austin (D-Anderson) said a few extra months isn’t enough time.

“This is a huge undertaking," Austin said. "Quite honestly, I don’t think it’s possible that it gets done.”

The House Public Policy Committee approved the measure along party lines. The bill is now headed to the full House.

