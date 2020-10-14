Indiana Health Commissioner Positive For COVID-19; Governor To Be Tested

Indiana’s State Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box is in quarantine after she and members of her family tested positive for COVID-19.

Box said she, her daughter and her grandson got tested after two workers at her grandson’s daycare were positive for the virus.

“Kathryn and Liam are mildly symptomatic – fortunately, they seem to be doing well," Box said. "I’m not symptomatic.”

State Health Department Chief Medical Officer Dr. Lindsay Weaver said Box has always practiced proper social distancing and mask wearing at work, limiting potential exposure.

“However, out of an abundance of precaution, the governor, myself, members of the governor’s office and the Indiana Department of Health office will get tested this afternoon,” Weaver said.

Holcomb said he will go into precautionary quarantine until the results come back, which he hopes will be no later than midday Thursday.

