Indiana Hits 400,000 Positive Cases, Current Surge Places It Third Worst In Nation

Listen to a broadcast version of this story.

Indiana surpassed 400,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases, reporting more than half of its total in a little over a month. The state’s current surge places it third worst in the U.S.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, over the last seven days, Indiana’s new cases per 100,000 residents puts it third worst in the country – behind only North Dakota and Rhode Island.

The state hasn’t reported fewer than 4,000 cases per day since Nov. 4.

In the last 17 days – since the state hit 300,000 positive cases – testing has increased by less than half the rate of new cases. Over that same time period, Marion, Lake, Allen, Hamilton and St. Joseph counties all reported more than 4,000 cases – accounting for 35 percent of the state’s increase.

Of the state’s 404,935 total positive cases, 71 percent have been reported since the state moved to Stage 5 of its reopening plan on Sept. 26. Since then, Fountain, Parke, Warren and Wabash counties have seen their cases grow by more than eight times their Stage 4 totals.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Cass, Elkhart, DeKalb and Marshall counties reported more than 800 COVID-19 cases per 10,000 residents. Though, it’s important to note, only DeKalb and Elkhart are designated red counties, with seven-day positivity rates higher than 19 percent.

In the last week, the Indiana State Department of Health has reported more than 45,000 new COVID-19 cases. Indiana surpassed 6,000 dead on Tuesday.

