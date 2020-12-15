Indiana Hospitals Warn COVID-19 Surge Could Overwhelm Them

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A coalition of some of Indiana's top hospital systems is warning that facilities are struggling to cope with the surge in COVID-19 patients — a sobering reminder that the coronavirus is still spreading quickly in the state despite the arrival of a vaccine. With COVID-19 patient numbers hovering above 3,000 for nearly a month, Indiana hospitals are treating more than four times as many as they were in September and are worried they soon could get overwhelmed. The Indianapolis Coalition for Patient Safety, which represents several central Indiana health-system systems, said Monday in a statement that "local hospitals are fast approaching crisis."

St. Joseph Health System Prepares To Distribute COVID-19 Vaccine

By 2 hours ago
St. Joseph Health System is one of 50 sites in the state of Indiana that will receive a shipment of COVID-19 vaccine later this week. 

Chief Clinical Officer Gen Lankowicz said the health system is set to receive 975 doses of the Pfizer vaccine Thursday, Dec. 17, which staff will begin administering on Friday.

Indiana And Purdue Cancel Rivalry Game Again

By MICHAEL MAROT AP Sports Writer 6 hours ago
Friday night's rescheduled football game between No. 7 Indiana and Purdue has been canceled because of concerns over COVID-19. It's the second time in two weeks the annual contest for the Old Oaken Bucket was scrapped. It is the first time it won't be played since a two-year hiatus in 1918 and 1919.  Approximately 125 games since late August have been postponed or canceled.

Elkhart Common Council Passes COVID-19 Enforcement Measure To Support County Ordinance

By 19 hours ago
At a special meeting last night, the Elkhart Common Council passed an enforcement measure that supports the county’s COVID-19 ordinance, including fines for businesses that don’t comply with safety protocols.

Elkhart Mayor Rod Roberson stressed that the city ordinance is meant to support local healthcare systems by making sure the county’s safety protocols are consistently enforced.

Kim Henke, who trains ICU nurses at Elkhart General Hospital, urged council members to pass the ordinance for that reason.

First Vaccine Doses Are Administered In Indiana

By Diane Daniels Dec 14, 2020
The first COVID-19 vaccines in Indiana have been administered in Ft. Wayne. 