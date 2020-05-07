Indiana Jobless Claims Top 600,000 During Virus Outbreak

By Associated Press 1 hour ago

The empty parking lot is reflected in the door of temporarily closed Old Navy store in Indianapolis, Thursday, April 2, 2020. More than 6.6 million Americans applied for unemployment benefits the week of March 23, far exceeding a record high set just last week, a sign that layoffs are accelerating in the midst of the coronavirus.
Credit (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Almost 44,000 people applied for unemployment benefits in Indiana last week from business shutdowns caused by the coronavirus outbreak. Federal statistics released Thursday show Indiana has had about 612,000 people seek jobless aid over the past seven weeks. Last week’s applications were the fewest the state has received during that period _ but still about 15 times more than Indiana’s weekly pace before widespread business shutdowns began in mid-March. Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb’s new order easing some business restrictions across most of the state took effect Monday.

Tags: 
unemployment
Indiana
Covid-19
Coronavirus
Local

Related Content

Hotels Adopting New Business Models As Travel Restrictions Loosen In Indiana

By Joseph Hren 4 hours ago
(Joe Hren, WFIU/WTIU News)

The head of the American Hotel and Lodging Association says half of the hotels in the U.S. could close because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The two biggest hotels in Indianapolis suspended operations more than a month ago. And in college towns across the state, hotels are missing out on one of their biggest money making times of the year – graduation season.

The pandemic has caused an 80-percent drop in hotel bookings nationwide. Visit Bloomington Executive Director Mike McAfee says within a few blocks of the courthouse square are about 700 hotel rooms.

Saint Mary's College Announces Plans For in-Person Classes In The Fall

By Diane Daniels 3 hours ago
Annacaroline Caruso/WVPE News

Saint Mary's College announced online on the school's website that plans are being made to have students return to campus in the fall for in-person instruction.

The following statement was posted on the college's site on May 6:

Billy Joel Concert At Notre Dame Rescheduled To 2021

By Diane Daniels 2 hours ago
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Notre Dame has announced that the Billy Joel concert originally scheduled for next month at Notre Dame Stadium has been rescheduled. The new date is June 26, 2021. Ticket refunds will be available.