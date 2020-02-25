Indiana Joins Multi-State Investigation Into Juul Labs

By 23 seconds ago

Juul devices look similar to a USB drive.
Credit Vaping360/Flickr

Indiana’s attorney general announced Tuesday the state is joining a 39-state coalition to investigate Juul Labs – manufacturer behind a popular brand of small e-cigarette devices.

Attorney General Curtis Hill says the investigation will look into the company’s marketing practices and safety claims. It will also review whether the company has attempted to market tobacco products to children.

“Vaping poses significant health concerns, and it’s intended only as an alternative to smoking tobacco,” Hill said in a press release. “Young Hoosiers need to be aware of these risks. We must encourage them to avoid these products, which should only be aimed at adults who want to quit smoking cigarettes and other tobacco products.”

Hill isn’t the first to raise these concerns, the Food and Drug Administration sent a warning letter to Juul Labs last year.

Recent Centers for Disease Control data shows 1 in 4 high school students have used an e-cigarette in the past 30 days. The use among teens has skyrocketed from just 1.5 percent in 2011. 

Tags: 
Juul
vaping
Indiana
Attorney general
Curtis Hill
lawsuit
Local

Related Content

No Clear Answer To What Happens If Curtis Hill's License Is Suspended

By Brandon Smith Feb 17, 2020
FILE PHOTO: WFIU/WTIU

A disciplinary hearing officer says Attorney General Curtis Hill’s law license should be suspended for 60 days without automatic reinstatement after four women accused him of sexual misconduct.

It’s very unclear whether that would require Hill to leave office.

Indiana AG Faces Spending Scrutiny As Groping Case Nears End

By Associated Press Dec 22, 2019
Lauren Chapman/IPB News

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — As Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill awaits the outcome of a professional misconduct complaint involving his alleged drunken groping of four women, the embattled Republican also faces scrutiny over a string of financial decisions he’s made since taking office.

After he took office in 2017, Hill asked for a raise and spent hundreds of thousands of dollars to renovate his Statehouse office.

But Hill doesn't spend much time at that Indianapolis office.