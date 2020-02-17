Indiana Judge Apologizes For Fight That Led To His Shooting

By Associated Press 25 seconds ago

Judge Andrew Adams of Clark County, Indiana
Credit Provided by Indiana Supreme Court

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (AP) — A southern Indiana judge is apologizing for a fight outside an Indianapolis fast-food restaurant during which he and another judge were shot and seriously wounded last year.

Clark County Circuit Judge Andrew Adams and two other judges were temporarily suspended as part of disciplinary action stemming from the May 2019 fight and shooting.

All three have since been reinstated. Adams tells the News and Tribune he was limited in what he could say publicly before his reinstatement, but he now wants to apologize.

He says he's “sincerely sorry" and adds that the events “by no means define me as a person."

Indiana
judges shot
Andrew Adams
Local

