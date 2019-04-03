Indiana Lawmakers Amend Bill To Prohibit Projectile Use In School Safety Drills

By Carter Barrett

The Indiana State Teachers Association says the teachers involved in the training brought it to the attention of their local union representatives first.
Indiana state lawmakers today voted to amend a school safety bill to prohibit the use of projectiles during drills and training.

 The proposed change comes in response to an incident earlier this year, when elementary teachers were shot with metal pellets during active shooter training at an Indiana school. The training was conducted by the local sheriff's department. The new rule banning projectiles would apply to all public schools. The Senate Education Committee passed the wide-ranging bill around the amendment with aunanimous vote.

