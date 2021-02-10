Indiana Lawmakers Consider FAFSA Requirement For Students

By Associated Press 53 minutes ago

FILE - In this June 20, 2019, file photo, a student works in a library.
Credit (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A bill that would require students at public schools to complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid has advanced to the Indiana House after the measure won approval in a Senate vote. Under the plan approved Tuesday, high school seniors would be required to fill out a FAFSA form unless a parent or school administrator signs an exemption waiver. Bill author Republican Sen. Jean Leising said the legislation is necessary to increase the state's low FAFSA completion rates. The National College Attainment Network says only 60% of Indiana’s 2020 high school graduates completed a FAFSA form. Leising said that left more than $70 million in potential federal aid unclaimed by Hoosier learners.

