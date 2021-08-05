Indiana Lawmakers Explore New Ways To Accept Out-Of-State Professional Licenses

Listen to a broadcast version of this story.

Legislators are looking for ways for more out-of-state professional licenses to transfer easily to Indiana. It comes as a variety of industries say they’re having a hard time getting skilled workers to take jobs in the state.

Experts from career fields including mental health, social work and medicine testified at a legislative summer study session. They say Indiana’s licensure process for out-of-state workers is slow and has antiquated requirements like mailing documents. Instead, they say it should be digital and offer quick verification methods.

Join the conversation and sign up for the Indiana Two-Way. Text "Indiana" to 73224. Your comments and questions in response to our weekly text help us find the answers you need on statewide issues.

Sen. Ron Alting (D-Lafayette) shared the concern of several legislators that a frustrating licensure process could be adding to a shortage of skilled workers.

“It’s time to erase the chalkboard and get in the 21st century here and do some things that can streamline [and] get these people licenses quicker,“ Alting said.

Lawmakers said they’ll consider future legislation that would enter into a compact or reciprocity agreement with other states to share information.

Contact reporter Justin at jhicks@wvpe.org or follow him on Twitter at @Hicks_JustinM.