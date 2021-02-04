Indiana Lawmakers Halt Bill To Stop Employer-Mandated Vaccines

Listen to a broadcast version of this story with reporting from WVPE's Gemma DiCarlo.

The latest updated county-by-county COVID-19 color coded map released by the Indiana Dept. of Health shows continued improvement.

Statewide only four counties remain in red, the most serious designation.

In the WVPE listening area, the following counties are in yellow: Elkhart, St. Joseph, Kosciusko, Starke and Pulaski