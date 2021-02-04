Indiana Lawmakers Halt Bill To Stop Employer-Mandated Vaccines

By Associated Press 2 hours ago

Credit (PROVIDED BY IU HEALTH)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana lawmakers are pulling the plug on a bill that would prohibit employers from requiring workers from getting immunizations against COVID-19 or any other disease. The measure, introduced by Republican Sen. Dennis Kruse, would have allowed employees to decline vaccinations for medical, religious or reasons of personal “conscience.” They would also be allowed to sue an employer that required immunizations as a condition of employment. Republican Sen. Phil Boots, who chairs the Senate Committee on Pensions and Labor, said Wednesday there would be no additional hearings or committee votes on the bill. 

Tags: 
employer mandated vaccines
Covid-19
Indiana
Local

Related Content

NEW: Indiana COVID-19 County-By-County Map Shows Continued Improvement

By Diane Daniels & Associated Press 22 hours ago
Indiana Dept. of Health

The latest updated county-by-county COVID-19 color coded map released by the Indiana Dept. of Health shows continued improvement. 

Statewide only four counties remain in red, the most serious designation. 

In the WVPE listening area, the following counties are in yellow: Elkhart, St. Joseph, Kosciusko, Starke and Pulaski

Indiana Will Air Super Bowl Commercial To Urge Hoosiers To Get COVID-19 Vaccine

By Brandon Smith 17 hours ago
(Courtesy of IDOH)

The Indiana Department of Health will run a commercial during Sunday’s Super Bowl emphasizing the importance of COVID-19 precautions and getting the vaccine.

BREAKING: Audit Finds 1,500+ Additional Indiana COVID-19 Deaths That Were Previously Unreported

By Associated Press & Diane Daniels Feb 2, 2021
Screenshot via Vimeo news conference

NEW (Feb. 3):

Dr. Kris Box with the Indiana Dept. of Health announced Wednesday that an audit has found 1,500+ additional COVID-19 deaths that the state will be adding to its dashboard.

1,205 of those deaths occurred in 2020.

302 occurred in 2021. 