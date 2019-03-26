Indiana Legislature Passes Bill To Help Communities Replace Aging Water Pipes And Infrastructure

Legislation to fund water infrastructure improvements in the state is headed to Governor Holcomb’s desk.

It would create a $20-million annual loan and financial assistance program to help communities replace things like aging pipes.

The Indiana Finance Authority estimates the state needs more than two billion dollars in infrastructure improvements.

To be eligible for financial help, cities must try to collaborate with other towns on projects and create a plan for how they’ll use the dollars.

The bill passed unanimously in the state Senate today