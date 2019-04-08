Indiana Marks 100 Problem-Solving Courts

Indiana marks a milestone with the addition of an alternative court in Pulaski County. The state now has 100 problem-solving courts.

Problem-solving courts tackle the underlying issues people face including substance abuse and mental health. The latest specialized court to be certified in Indiana is a veteran’s treatment court. The courts offer treatment instead of incarceration and involve judges and community service teams who work with individuals to navigate the system.

Treatment plans may include regular court appearances, medication compliance, drug screening and therapy.

“The innovative approach requires pioneering judges to coordinate with numerous resources in their supportive communities to provide intensive services and frequent court appearances for oversight," Indiana Chief Justice Loretta Rush said in a statement.

Indiana now has problem-solving courts in 50 counties. Drug courts are the most common type. Indiana has one domestic abuse court.

Hoosiers who live in counties without problem-solving courts may request a transfer.