Indiana Mom Helps 2 Men Rescue Truck Driver Days After She Gave Birth

By Associated Press 58 minutes ago

This photo provided by Indianapolis Fire Department shows firefighters trying to put a tanker fire on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020 in Indianapolis.. The driver of the tanker made contact with a portion of the guardrail on the ramp from I465 SB to I70 E. The contact, split the tank and overturned the semi, after which fire broke out.
Credit Indianapolis Fire Department via AP

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An Indiana woman who had given birth three days earlier says her instincts kicked in when she stopped along a highway to help save the driver of a tanker truck who was on fire.

The truck loaded with jet fuel later exploded.

Thirty-five-year-old Holly McNally helped two men smother the driver's flames Thursday and move him away from his overturned truck on Interstate 465. Officials say the 59-year-old driver remains in critical condition Friday morning.

McNally tells WXIN-TV in Indianapolis that she had just visited her newborn boy at a hospital when she saw the burning truck.  

Tags: 
new hero mom
Indianapolis
tanker truck overturned
rescue
Local