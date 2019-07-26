Indiana Official Fights State AG's Subpoena In Groping Probe

By Associated Press 1 hour ago

 

Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill
Credit Lauren Chapman/IPB News

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana's inspector general is fighting state Attorney General Curtis Hill's effort to subpoena records from her investigation into allegations that he drunkenly groped four women.

Inspector General Lori Torres filed a motion Wednesday seeking to quash a subpoena Hill is pursuing in a state disciplinary proceeding he faces.

The Indiana Lawyer reports that Torres' motion argues the records from her probe are privileged.

Hill subpoenaed Torres' office this month seeking statements, photos, videos and other information her office collected while investigating allegations Hill groped a state lawmaker and three legislative staffers at an Indianapolis bar last year.

After those allegations became public, Torres' office began an investigation alongside a special prosecutor into whether Hill's conduct was criminal or unethical.

That special prosecutor declined to pursue criminal charges against Hill .

Tags: 
Local
Curtis Hill
groping

Related Content

House, Senate GOP Leaders Want To Intervene In Lawsuit Against Curtis Hill

By Jul 23, 2019
File Photo: Brandon Smith/IPB News

Indiana House and Senate Republican leadership want to insert themselves into a federal lawsuit against Attorney General Curtis Hill and the state.

The lawsuit involves Hill’s alleged groping last year of a state lawmaker and three legislative staffers.

The four women filed the suit earlier this year. They accuse Curtis Hill of sexual harassment and battery – and they accuse the state of employment discrimination. That includes sexist or inappropriate comments allegedly made by lawmakers of both parties.

Indiana Attorney General's Lawyers Deride Groping Claims

By Associated Press Jul 17, 2019
MICHAEL CONROY/AP PHOTO

 

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Lawyers for Indiana's attorney general argue that allegations he drunkenly groped four women during a party don't meet the legal standard of a misuse of power.

Court documents filed on Republican state Attorney General Curtis Hill's behalf call for the women's federal lawsuit against him to be thrown out by a judge.

Hill is accused of touching the backs or backsides of a state lawmaker and three legislative staffers at an Indianapolis bar. The women allege sexual harassment and defamation by Hill.

Candidate Announces GOP Bid For Indiana Attorney General

By Associated Press & Brandon Smith Jun 27, 2019
Brandon Smith/IPB News

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A 30-year-old lawyer is launching a challenge to embattled Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill's possible re-election bid.