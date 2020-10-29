Indiana Official Says COVID-19 Vaccine Could Be Available As Early As November

Indiana’s State Health Commissioner says a COVID-19 vaccine could be available for some Hoosiers as early as mid to late November.

Dr. Kris Box said federal officials recently told Indiana to prepare for initial shipments as early as next month.

“We believe the first vaccine that will come out will be Pfizer’s vaccine, which is a two-dose vaccine,” Box said.

READ MORE: Why Distributing A COVID-19 Vaccine Is Harder Than It Sounds

Join the conversation and sign up for the Indiana 2020 Two-Way. Text "elections" to 73224. Your comments and questions in response to our weekly text help us find the answers you need on COVID-19 and the 2020 election.

Box said a second vaccine, from Moderna, could be available as early as December. But neither has gotten Food and Drug Administration approval, which Box said the state will wait to examine before any distribution.

Very few doses of the vaccine will be available early on. And the state has developed a distribution plan, with health care workers targeted as the first recipients.

Contact reporter Brandon at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.