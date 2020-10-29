Indiana Official Says COVID-19 Vaccine Could Be Available As Early As November

By Brandon Smith 2 hours ago

Health care workers at a COVID-19 testing site in northwest Indiana.
Credit (Justin Hicks/IPB News)

Indiana’s State Health Commissioner says a COVID-19 vaccine could be available for some Hoosiers as early as mid to late November.

Dr. Kris Box said federal officials recently told Indiana to prepare for initial shipments as early as next month.

“We believe the first vaccine that will come out will be Pfizer’s vaccine, which is a two-dose vaccine,” Box said.

READ MORE: Why Distributing A COVID-19 Vaccine Is Harder Than It Sounds

Join the conversation and sign up for the Indiana 2020 Two-Way. Text "elections" to 73224. Your comments and questions in response to our weekly text help us find the answers you need on COVID-19 and the 2020 election.

Box said a second vaccine, from Moderna, could be available as early as December. But neither has gotten Food and Drug Administration approval, which Box said the state will wait to examine before any distribution.

Very few doses of the vaccine will be available early on. And the state has developed a distribution plan, with health care workers targeted as the first recipients.

Contact reporter Brandon at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.

Tags: 
Covid-19
Indiana
Dr. Kris Box
Vaccine
Local

Related Content

Mishawaka Cancels Wrestling Tournament For The 1st time In 42 Years Due To COVID-19

By Diane Daniels 17 hours ago
SCHOOL CITY OF MISHAWAKA LOGO FROM TWITTER

Mishawaka High School's long-time tradition of hosting the Al Smith Invitational wrestling event will not happen this season due to COVID-19. 

53 Indiana Counties Labeled Higher-Risk For COVID-19 Spread

By Associated Press 22 hours ago
ISDH

 

PHM Schools Superintendent Tests Positive For COVID-19

By Oct 28, 2020

In a message to staff on Wednesday, Oct. 28, Penn-Harris-Madison School Superintendent Jerry Thacker announced that he was tested for COVID-19 on Thursday, Oct. 22 and received his positive result this past Monday.

Thacker said in the email that so far, he’s only experiencing mild symptoms and fatigue. He will isolate for 10 days, and as long as his symptoms improve, will return to work on Monday, Nov. 2. 

Elkhart County COVID-19 Case Increases By Zip Code

By Diane Daniels Oct 28, 2020
Elkhart Co. Health Dept.

Bristol, parts of Elkhart and Wakarusa are seeing some of the highest spikes in COVID-19 cases in Elkhart County in the last week. The data released covers a period from Mon., Oct. 19-Mon., Oct. 26, 2020. 

At least four zip codes in the county saw COVID-19 cases spike by more than 20% in the last week.  