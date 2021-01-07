Indiana Officials Defend Rollout As Older Hoosiers Can Soon Schedule Vaccinations

Indiana officials defended the state’s rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine while announcing more Hoosiers can soon schedule appointments.

Indiana has used less than half of the total vaccine doses it’s received so far. But Department of Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Lindsay Weaver said many more appointments are scheduled through the end of January and no vaccine will be wasted.

“So, we are really happy about our process and that it is as efficient – and the other thing that I want to say is it’s safe," Weaver said. "We want to continue to space people out when they’re coming in to get their vaccine so that isn’t a potential time of exposure.”

Beginning Friday, Hoosiers age 80 and older can begin scheduling vaccination appointments. They can do so at OurShot.in.gov or by calling 2-1-1.

Dr. Virginia Caine, Marion County Public Health Department director and a part of the state’s vaccine advisory team, explained why the state is focused on older Hoosiers.

“Because it targets the population that is most likely to be hospitalized – due to COVID-19 – or die,” Caine said.

The state will eventually allow Hoosiers age 70 and older – then 60 and older – to also schedule appointments. Gov. Eric Holcomb described that likely timeline as “weeks, not months.”

Indiana has received around 350,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, while about 140,000 doses will have been given to people by the end of Tuesday. Weaver said the state expects about 80,000 doses a week going forward.

