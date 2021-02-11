Indiana Officials Say Some Special Educators Can Get Their COVID-19 Vaccine Now

Listen to a broadcast version of this story.

Indiana is the only state in the region with no plans for when teachers will become widely eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, but the state's health commissioner says a specific group of special educators should get their shots now.

The state is prioritizing vaccine eligibility based on risk of serious illness or death, and is working down by age. Eligibility will open to Hoosiers 50 years or older, and others with certain health conditions in the coming weeks.

But while most teachers eagerly wait for more information about when they'll be eligible to get their shot, Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box clarified at this week's COVID-19 press conference that aides or special educators both in close contact with students and providing medical type care can get theirs now.

"In some of our smaller schools or more rural schools they may be doing all of that for that individual student, and under those circumstances I would most certainly want them to get vaccinated," she said.

Officials have urged people to be patient while the state rolls out a limited supply of vaccines, but teachers have asked Box and the governor to move them further up in line.

Meanwhile, neighboring states including Illinois, Ohio, Kentucky, and Michigan have already started vaccinating teachers.

