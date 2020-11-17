Indiana Pandemic Death Toll Tops 5K As Virus Continues Surge

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — State health officials say the coronavirus pandemic has now claimed the lives of more than 5,000 Indiana residents, while another increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations has filled the state’s hospitals with nearly 3,000 patients. The Indiana State Department of Health reported Tuesday that 84 newly recorded coronavirus-related deaths had pushed Indiana’s pandemic toll to 5,025, including confirmed and presumed coronavirus infections. The department’s daily statistics update shows that Indiana had 2,951 coronavirus hospitalizations as of Monday. That’s the largest number hospitalized with COVID-19 since the state began making such reports public last spring, and it surpasses the previous peak of 2,768 COVID-19 hospitalizations recorded as of Sunday.