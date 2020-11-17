Indiana Pandemic Death Toll Tops 5K As Virus Continues Surge

By Associated Press

 

The Indiana State Dept. of Health COVID-19 dashboard feature graphing deaths throughout the pandemic
Credit ISDH

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — State health officials say the coronavirus pandemic has now claimed the lives of more than 5,000 Indiana residents, while another increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations has filled the state’s hospitals with nearly 3,000 patients. The Indiana State Department of Health reported Tuesday that 84 newly recorded coronavirus-related deaths had pushed Indiana’s pandemic toll to 5,025, including confirmed and presumed coronavirus infections. The department’s daily statistics update shows that Indiana had 2,951 coronavirus hospitalizations as of Monday. That’s the largest number hospitalized with COVID-19 since the state began making such reports public last spring, and it surpasses the previous peak of 2,768 COVID-19 hospitalizations recorded as of Sunday.

St. Joseph County businesses can now be fined up to $250 for failing to enforce mask-wearing among employees. The County Board of Commissioners voted 2-1 to pass the enforcement order Tuesday morning. 

District 3 Commissioner Deb Fleming voted against the ordinance, citing her concern about what she says is a lack of scientific evidence that face masks effectively slow the spread of COVID-19. Many scientists and doctors claim otherwise.

LAUREN CHAPMAN/IPB NEWS

The continued stress from COVID-19 has heightened mental health problems nationwide. And some experts say that has led to an increase in drug overdoses.

Now COVID-19 cases are surging again, especially in the Midwest. Illinois officials are urging people to stay home. Other states such as Indiana and Iowa are adding restrictions to limit gatherings. 