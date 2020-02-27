Indiana Pays Out $182,000 Over 2016 Abortion Lawsuit

By Brandon Smith 48 seconds ago

Protesters gather at the Indiana Statehouse in 2016 to denounce an anti-abortion measure signed into law by then-Gov. Mike Pence.
Credit FILE PHOTO: Brandon Smith/IPB News

The state of Indiana will pay more than $180,000 in attorneys fees after one of several legal battles over an anti-abortion law wrapped up.

That adds to a growing amount the state has been racking up over the last decade.

A 2016 law banned abortions performed because of a fetus’s characteristics – like gender, race or disability. It also required medical facilities to bury or cremate fetal remains. A lawsuit over that measure lasted until the middle of 2019, when the U.S. Supreme Court struck down the first provision while upholding the second.

Since the case was resolved, a federal court recently settled the legal fees that resulted. And the state was ordered to pay $182,000 to the ACLU and Planned Parenthood.

Since 2011, Indiana has paid out nearly $3 million because of losses in court over anti-abortion laws.

Contact Brandon at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.

If you appreciate this kind of journalism on your local NPR station, please support it by donating at:  https://wvpe.thankyou4caring.org/ 

Tags: 
Abortion
lawsuit
Indiana
expense
ACLU
planned parenthood
fetus
legal fees
Local

Related Content

State Petitions U.S. Supreme Court To Hear 2017 Abortion Lawsuit

By Lauren Chapman Dec 30, 2019
Lauren Chapman/IPB News)

Attorney General Curtis Hill is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to rule on the constitutionality of a 2017 anti-abortion law.

If a girl under 18 in Indiana doesn’t or can’t get consent for an abortion from her parents, she can go to court to bypass that requirement. The 2017 state law said a judge will decide if the parents are informed of that hearing.

Fetal Remains Disposal Rules Bill Is Only Abortion Measure Advancing In Indiana In 2020

By Brandon Smith Jan 29, 2020
Brandon Smith/IPB News

A Senate committee easily approved legislation Wednesday that requires medical facilities to develop policies for burying and cremating fetal remains.

The bill – which follows up on a 2016 anti-abortion law – is the only abortion-related measure advancing this session.