Indiana Pork Plant Resumes Operations After 2-Week Closure

By Associated Press 1 hour ago

A customer reaches for a packaged pork at Westborn Market in Berkley, Mich., Wednesday, April 29, 2020. President Donald Trump has ordered meat processing plants to stay open amid concerns over growing coronavirus COVID-19 cases and the impact on the nation's food supply.
Credit (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

DELPHI, Ind. (AP) — A pork processing plant in north-central Indiana has resumed limited production, two weeks after company officials temporarily suspended operations amid the coronavirus pandemic. Workers returned Friday to Indiana Packers Corp.'s Delphi plant following the completion of coronavirus testing of its 2,267 workers and contractors. Indiana Packers says in a statement that the testing found 301 plant workers who tested positive for the coronavirus. That's about 13% of the plant's workforce. The testing was completed with help from Carroll County and state health officials. Meat processing plants across the country are cautiously reopening after President Donald Trump's executive order classified them as critical infrastructure.

 

Tags: 
Delphi
Indiana
Indiana Packers
pork processing
meatpacking plant
Covid-19
Coronavirus
Local
reopening

