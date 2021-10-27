Indiana prepared to administer COVID-19 vaccines to children under 12 next week

There are more than 1,300 vaccination sites across Indiana prepared to administer the COVID-19 vaccine to children ages 5-11, once federal approval is given.Credit Lauren Chapman/IPB NewsEdit | Remove

Indiana officials say they'll be ready to start administering COVID-19 vaccinations to children age 5-11 as early as next week.

Federal approval of the Pfizer vaccine for that age group could come as soon as Tuesday.

Indiana Department of Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Lindsay Weaver said the state has already been preparing to get children under 12 vaccinated against COVID-19. She said there are more than 1,300 vaccination sites around the state ready for that age group.

“That includes a site in every single county across the state," Weaver said. "As soon as it’s approved, we’ll update our OurShot.in.gov map, so you know which locations are offering to 5- to 11-year-olds.”

Weaver said the state expects to receive more than 200,000 doses for children under 12 next week, with more to come after that.

“Personally, I believe this first round will be definitely enough for everybody who is waiting and excited to go get vaccinated,” Weaver said.

Weaver said any local organization – including schools and churches – can ask the Department of Health to set up a vaccine clinic in their community.

