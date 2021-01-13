Indiana Preparing For Armed Protests Ahead Of Biden Inauguration

By Brandon Smith 14 minutes ago

State Police troopers and Indiana National Guardsmen were stationed around the Indiana Statehouse during 2020 Black Lives Matter protests.
Credit (Justin Hicks/IPB News)

Gov. Eric Holcomb says Indiana is prepared ahead of potential protests this weekend stemming from last week’s insurrection in Washington, D.C.

The FBI is warning of armed protests in all 50 state capitols in the days leading up to President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration.

Holcomb said the state will ensure a “peaceful expression of opinions.”

“We will be not just prepared but ready to do everything that we need to be doing to maintain law and order,” Holcomb said.

State Police Superintendent Doug Carter said it’s “all hands on deck.”

“We have a very strong relationship with the Indiana National Guard, with the Department of Homeland Security – both at the state level and at the federal level – federal agencies," Carter said. "Many, many meetings have occurred with the IMPD, with our intelligence folks and I think we’re well-positioned.”

Carter said Indiana has not received any specific threats related to the protests.

Tags: 
Indiana
statehouse
violence
Protest
Inauguration
security
Local
attack on U.S. capitol

Related Content

A Majority Of The U.S. House Has Voted To Impeach Trump For A Second Time

By LISA MASCARO & MARY CLARE JALONICK & JONATHAN LEMIRE and ALAN FRAM Associated Press 9 hours ago
Liam James Doyle/NPR

UPDATE:

WASHINGTON (AP) — A majority of the U.S. House has voted to impeach President Donald Trump for a second time, just a week after he encouraged loyalists to "fight like hell" against election results — a speech that was followed by a mob of his supporters storming the U.S. Capitol. The House vote on an article of impeachment for "incitement of insurrection" is still underway.  Actual removal seems unlikely before the Jan. 20 inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell would not agree to bring that chamber back immediately, all but ensuring a Senate trial could not begin at least until Jan. 19. Still, McConnell did not rule out voting to convict Trump in the event of a trial.

LillyPAC Suspends Some Donations Following Insurrection At U.S. Capitol

By Samantha Horton 20 hours ago
(Lauren Chapman/IPB News)

The political action committee of Indianapolis-based Eli Lilly, LillyPAC, has joined other major corporations in pausing political donations to some politicians after last week’s insurrection at the capitol. 

Rokita, Hill Accepted Money From GOP Group Linked To Robocalls Calling For Capitol March

By Brock E. W. Turner Jan 11, 2021
(Lauren Chapman/IPB News)

An organization linked to the group responsible for robocalls urging recipients to march on the US Capitol last week gave more than $1 million to Hoosiers seeking office in 2020.  

The Republican Attorneys General Association’s Action Fund provided $944,600 to Todd Rokita’s recent AG campaign. Rokita was sworn into office Monday.

His campaign spokesman declined an interview, but insisted Rokita had no involvement or knowledge of the calls.

UPDATE: Michigan Capitol Commission Takes Action On Open Carry Of Guns

By & ANNA LIZ NICHOLS Associated Press/Report for America Jan 11, 2021
(AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

UPDATE (Jan. 11, 2021):

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan has banned the open carry of guns in the state Capitol a week after an armed mob rioted in the U.S. Capitol and following a protest in the statehouse last year. Moves to ban weapons at the statehouse have been pushed since April, when protesters opposed to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s COVID-19 restrictions, some armed with long rifles and other weapons, entered the statehouse demanding to be allowed into the legislative chambers. The Michigan Capitol Commission has been reluctant to issue rules for firearms, but it shifted course Monday and issued the order to ban the open carry of weapons.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was quick to issue a statement following the commission's action.

(You can read her release below.)

Little To No Political Consequences For Indiana Lawmakers Who Voted To Overturn Election

By Brandon Smith Jan 11, 2021
(FILE PHOTO: Justin Hicks/IPB News)

The Indiana federal lawmakers who voted to block Joe Biden from becoming president will likely face little to no consequences – and may even benefit politically from their choices.