Indiana Preparing Ballot Count After Record Early Turnout

By CASEY SMITH Associated Press/Report for America 8 hours ago

Voters wait in long lines to cast their ballots during early voting at St. Luke's United Methodist Church in in Indianapolis, Friday, Oct. 30, 2020. The wait to vote at this location is expected to be over 5 hours.
Credit (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — County election offices around Indiana are gearing up to count the flood of early ballots as the final votes are being cast in this year's election. The Indiana secretary of state's office says more than 1.7 million voters had cast ballots by mail or in-person at an early voting locations as of Monday morning. More than 560,000 mail-in ballots were requested by the Oct. 22 deadline, although not all have been returned to county election offices yet. But with the sheer volume of early votes, election officials say it could take more than one day to tally them all, possibly delaying determination of some winners.

 

