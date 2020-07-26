Indiana Records 11 More Coronavirus Deaths; Toll Nears 2,900; Mask Mandate Starts Monday

Credit Lauren Chapman/IPB News

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s coronavirus death toll is approaching 2,900 in little more than four months as state health officials on Saturday added 11 fatalities to the total. The state health department also announced 934 additional confirmed COVID-19 infections, a day after the number of new cases topped 1,000 for the first time since the outbreak hit Indiana during March. Gov. Eric Holcomb pointed to the renewed growth in coronavirus infections and hospitalizations in announcing a statewide face mask mandate that starts Monday. The new deaths of people infected with COVID-19 push the state's total to 2,895. 

Indiana’s governor dropped a planned criminal penalty from the statewide face mask mandate that he signed Friday after objections from some law enforcement officials and conservative legislators. Holcomb had said Wednesday in announcing the mask requirement that violators could face a misdemeanor charge, while stating that the “mask police will not be patrolling Hoosier streets.” The state attorney general had issued a non-binding opinion that only the Legislature could make violations a criminal office. The Republican leader of the state Senate’s leader praised Holcomb’s decision to drop the possible misdemeanor offense. 

