Indiana Rental Assistance Program Taking New Applications

By Brandon Smith 1 hour ago

The state’s latest rental assistance program provides some money for six months for Hoosiers who’ve lost income during the pandemic.
Credit (Lauren Chapman/IPB News)

Hoosiers facing eviction and in need of help paying their rent can once again get assistance from the state.

The state, using federal COVID-19 relief dollars, reopened its rental assistance program Tuesday.

The state’s latest rental assistance program provides some money for six months for Hoosiers who’ve lost income during the pandemic.

There are several criteria people must meet to be eligible. For instance, you can’t be getting rental help from another source. Your landlord must agree to participate in the program. You also have to be making less than a certain amount of income depending on where you live – anywhere from about $33,000-43,000 a year for a family of four.

The state will prioritize money for people who’ve had a notice to vacate or notice of eviction filed against them.

Hoosiers can apply at IndianaHousingNow.org

The state’s program is only available for renters outside Marion County. Marion County has its own rental assistance program, though currently it’s only putting people on a waiting list.

Contact reporter Brandon at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.

Tags: 
rental assistance
Indiana
Covid-19
Local

Related Content

Indiana Added To Chicago's Emergency Travel Order, But Commuters Are Exempt

By 2 hours ago
Chris Sweda/Chicago Tribune via AP

Chicago’s Department of Public Health officially added Indiana to its emergency travel order on Tuesday, Oct. 13. That means travelers between the two states must quarantine for 14 days after arriving at their destination.

Public Health Commissioner Allison Arwady said that students and workers who regularly cross the Indiana-Illinois border are exempt from the order, so commuters will not be affected. 

However, anyone traveling for personal reasons that do not involve medical care or shared parental custody must quarantine.

NEW: Indiana Sees 6 Consecutive Days Of The State's Highest COVID-19 Cases-Per-Day

By Lauren Chapman & Diane Daniels 5 hours ago
ISDH

NEW (OCT. 13): 

Statistics released Tuesay, Oct. 13th by the Indiana State Dept. of Health indicate that the data for the last six days of COVID-19 reporting (Wed., Oct. 7 - Mon., Oct. 12) indicate that the Hoosier state has recorded six of its highest days of virus outbreak since the pandemic began. 