Indiana Rental Assistance Program Taking New Applications

Hoosiers facing eviction and in need of help paying their rent can once again get assistance from the state.

The state, using federal COVID-19 relief dollars, reopened its rental assistance program Tuesday.

The state’s latest rental assistance program provides some money for six months for Hoosiers who’ve lost income during the pandemic.

There are several criteria people must meet to be eligible. For instance, you can’t be getting rental help from another source. Your landlord must agree to participate in the program. You also have to be making less than a certain amount of income depending on where you live – anywhere from about $33,000-43,000 a year for a family of four.

The state will prioritize money for people who’ve had a notice to vacate or notice of eviction filed against them.

Hoosiers can apply at IndianaHousingNow.org

The state’s program is only available for renters outside Marion County. Marion County has its own rental assistance program, though currently it’s only putting people on a waiting list.

