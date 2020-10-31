Indiana Reports 3,000-Plus New COVID-19 Cases For 3rd Day

Based on newly released data from the Indiana State Dept. of Health, LaPorte County saw its highest number of new daily COVID-19 cases yesterday. 74 new cases were reported on Oct. 29. That surpasses the county's previous daily high for new cases that was recorded in mid-April in association with an outbreak of the virus at the Westville Correctional Facility. LaPorte County is currently in the "orange" category on the state's COVID-19 map, indicating there is medium to high community spread going on.