Indiana Reports 3,000-Plus New COVID-19 Cases For 3rd Day

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana has reported more than 3,000 new coronavirus cases for a third straight day as the state’s new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continued to surge. The Indiana State Department of Health also reported 46 newly recorded COVID-19 deaths Saturday, raising the state’s pandemic death toll to 4,332, including confirmed and presumed coronavirus infections. Indiana’s seven-day rolling average for newly confirmed cases rose to 2,714, according to the health department’s daily update Saturday of its coronavirus dashboard. That is the highest level the state has seen during the pandemic.