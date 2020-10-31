Indiana Reports 3,000-Plus New COVID-19 Cases For 3rd Day

By Associated Press 50 minutes ago

 

Credit ISDH

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana has reported more than 3,000 new coronavirus cases for a third straight day as the state’s new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continued to surge. The Indiana State Department of Health also reported 46 newly recorded COVID-19 deaths Saturday, raising the state’s pandemic death toll to 4,332, including confirmed and presumed coronavirus infections. Indiana’s seven-day rolling average for newly confirmed cases rose to 2,714, according to the health department’s daily update Saturday of its coronavirus dashboard. That is the highest level the state has seen during the pandemic.

LaPorte County Sees New Daily High In COVID-19 Cases, Holcomb Extends IN Health Emergency Order

By Diane Daniels Oct 30, 2020
ISDH

Based on newly released data from the Indiana State Dept. of Health, LaPorte County saw its highest number of new daily COVID-19 cases yesterday. 74 new cases were reported on Oct. 29. That surpasses the county's previous daily high for new cases that was recorded in mid-April in association with an outbreak of the virus at the Westville Correctional Facility. LaPorte County is currently in the "orange" category on the state's COVID-19 map, indicating there is medium to high community spread going on. 

COVID-19 Hospitalizations In WVPE Listening Area Hit New High, Kosciusko Co. Sees Peak In Cases

By Diane Daniels Oct 27, 2020
ISDH

Kosciusko County hit a new daily all-time high in COVID-19 cases on October 26th with 91 cases being reported. Previously, the daily high for Kosciusko County had been 58 cases reported on Oct. 23rd. Kosciusko County is already in the “orange” category on the Indiana State Dept. of Health COVID-19 map. The orange designation means there is medium to high community spread occurring.  

Coronavirus: Holcomb Defends Virus Response, IOSHA Issues COVID-Related LTC Citations

By Lauren Chapman Oct 26, 2020
(Justin Hicks/IPB News)

The Indiana State Department of Health reported 190 additional confirmed deaths over the last week, bringing the state’s total to 3,894 – the largest reported in a single week since late May. 