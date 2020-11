For the second day in a row, the Hoosier State sets another record high for new daily COVID-19 cases. Based on data released at noon today, on Nov. 4th the state saw 4,462 new cases. On the previous day the state saw 3,726 new daily cases. Today 45 new deaths are being reported as well.

LaPorte County also saw a new daily high in cases, reporting 99 new cases on Nov. 4.