Indiana’s Plan To Reopen

Today we talk about the recently announced road map to reopen Indiana.

We talk to a statehouse reporter about what philosophy seems to be guiding Gov. Holcomb’s administration, and learn about the details behind the plan. And public health experts tell us what impact they think the plan could have, and comment on growing concerns that the state is moving too fast.

Produced by Drew Daudelin.

Guests:

Brandon Smith

Statehouse Reporter, Indiana Public Broadcasting

Shandy Dearth

Lecturer and Director of Undergraduate Epidemiology Education, IUPUI’s Richard M. Fairbanks School of Public Health

Joshua Vest

Associate Professor and Director for the Center for Health Policy, IUPUI’s Richard M. Fairbanks School of Public Health