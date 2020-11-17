One of Indiana’s most prominent exports is its limestone. And where there’s limestone, there are caves. Indiana has over 3,000 known caves, and more are found every year.
Today we talk about Indiana's show caves with guests from Bluespring Caverns, Marengo Caves, Squire Boone Cave, and Indiana Caverns, as well as experts on cave geology and exploration. We find out why Indiana has so many caves, and what it takes to explore them.
Produced by Matt Pelsor.
Guests:
Gary Roberson
Owner, Indiana Caverns
Caudia Yundt
Manager, Squire Boone Caverns
Steve Calhoun
Owner, Marengo Cave
Sam Frushour
Co-Owner, Bluespring Caverns; Author, "A Guide to Caves and Karst of Indiana"
Jim Richards
Co-Owner, Bluespring Caverns