One of Indiana’s most prominent exports is its limestone. And where there’s limestone, there are caves. Indiana has over 3,000 known caves, and more are found every year.

Today we talk about Indiana's show caves with guests from Bluespring Caverns, Marengo Caves, Squire Boone Cave, and Indiana Caverns, as well as experts on cave geology and exploration. We find out why Indiana has so many caves, and what it takes to explore them.

Produced by Matt Pelsor.

Guests:

Gary Roberson

Owner, Indiana Caverns

Caudia Yundt

Manager, Squire Boone Caverns

Steve Calhoun

Owner, Marengo Cave

Sam Frushour

Co-Owner, Bluespring Caverns; Author, "A Guide to Caves and Karst of Indiana"

Jim Richards

Co-Owner, Bluespring Caverns