Indiana Schools Going Virtual

The Marion County Public Health Department last week ordered that schools go virtual until mid-January, after COVID-19 cases rose among middle and high school students.

Today we talk about why and how Marion County came to the decision, and the impact of transitioning to online learning for teachers and students in the county. We also find out what parents are doing to adjust to these changes.

We also talk to a school official from Vigo County, and the president of a teachers union, about what models the schools in their counties have been following, and what the transition to online learning looks like for them.

Produced by Micah Yason.

Guests:

Eric Weddle

Education Reporter, WFYI

Bill Riley

Director of Communications, Vigo County School Corporation

GlenEva Dunham

President, Indiana American Federation of Teachers