Indiana Sees 2nd Highest Number Of New COVID-19 Cases Friday

On Friday, July 17th Indiana as a whole saw the second highest number of new daily COVID-19 cases recorded since the pandemic began. You have to go back to late April to find a day with a higher number of cases. Friday the state saw 855 new cases. April 26th is the only day where Indiana saw a higher number of new cases than that. On that day the state recorded 946 new cases. In total, Indiana has seen 55,654 cases of COVID-19 resulting in 2,627 deaths. The state's positivity rate for testing is at 9.1 %. The largest number of positive cases are among people ages 20-29. You can see more data from Indiana's COVID-19 dashboard here.