Indiana Sees 2nd Highest Number Of New COVID-19 Cases Friday

By Diane Daniels 1 hour ago

Credit ISDH

On Friday, July 17th Indiana as a whole saw the second highest number of new daily COVID-19 cases recorded since the pandemic began. You have to go back to late April to find a day with a higher number of cases. Friday the state saw 855 new cases. April 26th is the only day where Indiana saw a higher number of new cases than that. On that day the state recorded 946 new cases. In total, Indiana has seen 55,654 cases of COVID-19 resulting in 2,627 deaths. The state's positivity rate for testing is at 9.1 %. The largest number of positive cases are among people ages 20-29. You can see more data from Indiana's COVID-19 dashboard here. 

Tags: 
Covid-19
Indiana
tests
Local

Related Content

Online Petition Highlights Concerns From Parents, Teachers About Reopening Schools

By Jeanie Lindsay 4 hours ago
(Lauren Chapman/IPB News)

Parents and teachers are voicing concerns about schools reopening, with the new academic year only weeks away. An online petition gaining traction says Indiana schools should not reopen without more strict health measures in place.

Mishawaka H.S. Football Coach Positive For COVID-19; All Of MHS Volleyball Quarantined

By Diane Daniels 18 hours ago

  

Two of Mishawaka High School's athletic programs are being impacted by the coronavirus. 

(A release posted on the school's sports website is below.) 

 

Today we were informed of two separate incidents related to COVID-19 involving Mishawaka Athletics:

MHS Boys Football

UPDATE: St. Joseph County Leaders React As Another New High In Daily COVID-19 Cases Occurs

By Diane Daniels Jul 11, 2020
ISDH

THE LATEST: Based on the latest figures released by the Indiana State Dept. of Health, on July 16th, St. Joseph County saw its highest number of new daily COVID-19 cases yet. The county reported 68 new cases on Thursday. 

This week in a four-day time span from July 12-July 16, the county has logged three of its highest daily case counts since the pandemic began. On July 12 there were 63 new cases and on July 14 there were 58 new cases. 

Dr. Mark Fox with the St. Joe Co. Health Dept. says he attributes some of the rise to large gatherings and the State of Indiana moving to Stage 4.5 in reopening. He says he is thankful the state paused and did not move to Stage 5. He says two new testing sites have been set up at St. Adalbert and at WUBS. "This is a very worrisome trend for the county," he adds. 

"What a difference two weeks makes," says Mayor James Mueller of South Bend.