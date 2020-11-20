Indiana Sees More COVID-19 Patients In ICUs Than Ever Before

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — State health officials say more COVID-19 patients were being treated in Indiana's intensive care units on Thursday than at any other point in the pandemic. The Indiana State Department of Health said in its daily statistics update Friday that Indiana hospitals were treating 3,077 COVID-19 patients as of Thursday. That's a 277% increase since late September, when Gov. Eric Holcomb lifted nearly all business and crowd size restrictions. And now more of Indiana's ICU beds are filled with COVID-19 patients than at any other point in the pandemic. More than 78% of Indiana's ICU beds are in use, leaving 2,153 beds available as of Thursday.

"It Sucks" - St. Joseph Co. And South Bend Leaders Provide COVID-19 Update

Friday St. Joseph County and South Bend leaders provided an update on an ever worsening situation with COVID-19 locally.

Dr. Mark Fox, Deputy Health Officer for St. Joseph County, says he expects the county will move into a "red" designation from the Indiana State Dept. of Health by the Wednesday after Thanksgiving. County Commissioner Andy Kostielney echoed that concern saying that he is also concerned about hospitals being able to provide care. 

Elkhart Co. Doctors And Nurses Illustrate Situation Inside Local Hospitals In "Candid Conversation"

Elkhart County Commissioner Suzie Weirick hosted a “Candid COVID Conversation” with local leaders on Wednesday to illustrate the situation inside area hospitals.

Jennifer Swain, an ICU nurse at Elkhart General, said the number of nurses in the ICU is double what it was at this time last year – and it’s still not enough. She had six patients die on her last shift alone.

“I can handle the stress of sick patients, but it’s not having what you need," Swain said. "So like, when you need that next ventilator and it’s not there and you say, ‘Sorry, I don’t know what to do.’”