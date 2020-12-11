Indiana Sees New Daily High In COVID-19 Deaths

By Diane Daniels 37 seconds ago

Credit ISDH

Single day deaths due to COVID-19 hit a new high on Dec. 10 according to newly released information from the Indiana State Dept. of Health. 

This story will continue to be updated. 

Related Content

Pence Sets Indiana Trip To Discuss Coronavirus Vaccine

By Associated Press 33 minutes ago
(AP Photo/Jeffrey Collins)

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence has scheduled an Indiana trip to discuss coronavirus vaccines as federal officials are expected to soon authorize the first such vaccine for widespread use. Pence's office announced Friday that he would travel on Tuesday to Bloomington, where he will tour a vaccine production facility and lead a roundtable discussion about the vaccination campaign against the COVID-19 outbreak that has killed close to 300,000 Americans.

National Survey Offers Glimpse At COVID-19's Effect On Hoosier Workforce

By Justin Hicks 19 hours ago
(Justin Hicks/IPB News)

Throughout the pandemic, federal estimates show about half of Hoosier employers told workers not to work at some point. But the U.S. Bureau Labor Statistics says a significant number still paid workers or kept paying health insurance premiums. 

Indiana Hits 400,000 Positive Cases, Current Surge Places It Third Worst In Nation

By Lauren Chapman 19 hours ago
(Lauren Chapman/IPB News)

Indiana surpassed 400,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases, reporting more than half of its total in a little over a month. The state’s current surge places it third worst in the U.S.