Indiana Sen. Ron Grooms to step down from seat next month

The Indiana State Senate will have another new member in the coming weeks. That’s as Sen. Ron Grooms (R-Jeffersonville) announced Thursday he’s resigning his seat, effective next week.

Grooms was first elected to his southern Indiana district in 2010. The Jeffersonville pharmacist authored legislation to address overprescribing of controlled substances and has been a leader in promoting the arts throughout the state.

In a statement, he said he looks forward to “pursuing new opportunities, spending more time with family, playing a bit more golf and relaxing with a good book.”

READ MORE: Private political caucuses choose two new state lawmakers

Join the conversation and sign up for the Indiana Two-Way. Text "Indiana" to 73224. Your comments and questions in response to our weekly text help us find the answers you need on statewide issues.

Grooms had already announced he would not run for another term next year. Now, his successor – chosen by a private Republican caucus – will have the option to run as an incumbent, although they’ll be in a race with another fellow Republican senator after the district lines were redrawn this year.

Contact reporter Brandon at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.