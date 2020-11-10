Indiana Sen. Todd Young In Quarantine

Indiana Senator Todd Young announced on Twitter that he is quarantining.

(You can read the statement from his office below.)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – U.S. Senator Todd Young will self-quarantine after meeting with a staff member last week in Indiana who has since tested positive for COVID-19. Senator Young is halting all in-person activities until further notice.

“Out of an abundance of caution, I have decided to self-quarantine to protect the health and safety of my fellow Hoosiers, Senate colleagues, and staff. I am feeling healthy, working from home, and not experiencing any symptoms, but I will be tested this week and halt all in-person activities until further notice.“