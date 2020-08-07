Indiana Senate Leader Warns Less Funding For Schools Online

By CASEY SMITH Associated Press/Report for America 27 minutes ago

 

Credit Lauren Chapman/IPB News

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana's Senate president says public schools across Indiana could face budget cuts if they don't hold in-person classes this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. In a letter sent to school leaders Thursday, Republican Rod Bray reiterated state law that currently caps per-pupil funding for students who take at least half their classes virtually to 85% of basic tuition support. The letter contradicts prior assurances from Gov. Eric Holcomb and other state leaders that schools would remain fully funded regardless of instruction medium. State Superintendent of Public Instruction Jennifer McCormick is now calling on Holcomb to hold a special legislative session to honor his previous promise.

School Funding
online instruction
Indiana
Rod Bray
Local

